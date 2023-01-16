Veera Simha Reddy box office Day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film mints Rs 63.60 cr, as it faces tough competition from Waltair Veerayya which earned Rs 70 cr

After opening with a staggering Rs 33 crore, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy has seen a dip in numbers. The film is facing the brunt from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which hit theatres the next day of its release.

As per reports, early estimates suggest Veera Simha Reddy earned around Rs 11 crore on day 4, taking the total to Rs 63.60 crore. On the other hand, Waltair Veerayya is said to have earned around Rs 20 crore on day 3, making the total Rs 70 crore. The film had already earned Rs 50 crore in two days at the box office.

Directed by Gopichand Mallineni, Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s action drama is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Lal, Honey Rose. While the Chiranjeevi-starrer has been helmed by Bobby, and given the star’s popularity, it has definitely become the go-to choice among audience during the festive season of Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

However, critics had a mixed response to the film, calling it out for the way the superstar has been hyped. Manoj R Kumar, in his review for The Indian Express, wrote, “Waltair Veerayya is presented to us as a man with superhuman capabilities. He’s not human. He’s god-like. The filmmakers don’t want the audience to respond to the character Waltair Veerayya, but they want us to venerate before the star playing Waltair Veerayya. And that kind of presentation causes a disconnection. When you present a hero, who can manipulate the forces of nature, you must also present a villain who can match his powers. Not Michael Caesar (Prakash Raj) and Solomon. These criminals pose no serious physical threat to a man who is called ‘the father of the Bay of Bengal’. And there is no emotional danger in the narrative for us to worry about the soul of Veerayya. It’s all just surface-level without any depth.”