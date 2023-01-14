Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film drops by 74% after strong opening, faces competition from Waltair Veerayya

scorecardresearch
Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 2: The box office collection of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer seems to be affected by the release of Chiranjeevi's film Waltair Veerayya.

Veera Simha Reddy box office collectionA still from Veera Simha Reddy. (Photo: Twitter/Mythri Movie Makers)
Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film Veera Simha Reddy amassed a net collection of Rs 33.6 crore on the day of its release. On Friday, its second day at the box office, the film couldn’t maintain its opening day collection as it witnessed some stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s net collection on Friday stood at approximately Rs 8.60 crore. The film had 42.47% Telugu occupancy on its second day in the theaters.

Also read |Veera Simha Reddy movie review: This Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has no soul

The collection of Veera Simha Reddy seems to be affected by the release of Chiranjeevi’s film Waltair Veerayya on Friday. The film released amid much fanfare started its run at the ticket counters with a collection of Rs 29 crore, reported Sacnilk. Besides competition from Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy is alse fighting against Tamil releases Varisu and Thunivu.

Also read |Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy’s overseas screening stopped due to fans’ behaviour. Watch

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film a half-star rating and called it a movie with “no soul”. A section of his review read, “The troubling part of Veera Simha Reddy, by that token most of Balakrishna’s movies, is that it argues it’s okay to kill to solve a problem. The film demands from the audience absolute, unconditional and unquestioning loyalty. If you can’t agree to these terms, then this movie has almost nothing to offer, except the hyper-stylized violent sequences.”

