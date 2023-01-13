scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film trounces Vijay’s Varisu, Ajith’s Thunivu to nab biggest opening of 2023

Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film has defied negative reviews to deliver big numbers at the ticket windows. Its first day numbers are better than those posted by Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu as the two Tamil films faced a clash.

Veera Simha ReddyActor Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from Veera Simha Reddy.
Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film trounces Vijay's Varisu, Ajith's Thunivu to nab biggest opening of 2023
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy has delivered the top opening day of 2023, after collecting approximately Rs 32 crore at the box office on Thursday. The Telugu film easily exceeded the opening day totals posted by the two Tamil biggies, Vijay-starrer Varisu and Ajith-starrer Thunivu, which might have cannibalised each other after debuting on Wednesday. But those films clashed majorly in the Tamil Nadu region; in fact, Varisu wasn’t even released in the Telugu region initially, probably to avoid a contest with Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which releases today.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Veera Simha Reddy has made approximately Rs 32 crore on day one. This is Balakrishna’s first film since 2021’s Akhanda. He has played a dual role in both movies. By comparison, Varisu made Rs 26.5 crore on day one, while Thunivu made Rs 26 crore.

As per usual, audiences have several options to choose from this Pongal and Sakranthi. While Tamil Nadu is witnessing the clash between Varisu and Thunivu, the Telugu region will get its own box office clash, when Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya takes on Veera Simha Reddy when it releases today. In 2022, the Telugu industry overtook Bollywood to become the nation’s most lucrative film production region, thanks mostly to the global success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Manoj Kumar R gave it half a star out of five, and wrote in his review, “The troubling part of Veera Simha Reddy, by that token most of Balakrishna’s movies, is that it argues it’s okay to kill to solve a problem. And the act of killing someone is directly connected to one’s manliness. If you are man enough, you will kill. If not, you will get killed.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 10:31 IST
