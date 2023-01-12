Veer Simha Reddy first reactions: Nandamuri Balakrishna film hailed as ‘Sankranthi winner’

Nandamuri Balakrishna has kicked off the year with one of most anticipated films of 2023, Veer Simha Reddy. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars Shruti Haasan in the lead, and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Balakrishna is expected to be seen in a massy, action-packed role in the film. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, with music by S Thaman.

Fans have begun trending the film on Twitter, hailing it as a ‘winner’. “First Half is Mental Mass. Balakrishna’s Terrific makeover and Performance combined with Sensational Action Blocks. First half ends with a stunning emotional block. Already a WINNER,” one user wrote. Another added, “Super first half… Excellent second half.” Others called it a ‘Sankranthi’ winner. “Sankranthi winner !!! Each fight ,Each shot eye feast for fans & audience,” one fan wrote.

Fans shared videos of theatres littered with flowers.

There was also an explosion of fireworks prior to the theatrical shows too.

And the Festival Celebrations at the Box-Office Begins🔥🔥🔥 #VeeraSimhaReddy Shows about to begin.. pic.twitter.com/P0caaOeTvy — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 11, 2023

Some shared clips of action-sequences and called him ‘the God of masses’. “Movie is BLOCKBUSTER lots of goosebumps scenes when Balayya appears on screen Thaman once again gave terrific BGM and taken movie to next level,” another added.

Several actors and filmmakers had wished the team luck, including Sarath Reddy, who wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti My best wishes to the entire team of #VeeraSimhaReddy.” Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “I wish this festive season begins on a great note for Telugu cinema with #NandamuriBalaKrishna Garu ‘s #VeeraSimhaReddy.”

At the box office, Balakrishna’s film will clash with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which is set to release on January 13. Waltair Veerayya has been directed by Bobby and also stars Shruti Haasan.