Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Veer Simha Reddy box office collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film puts up a valiant fight against Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, here’s how much it earned

Veer Simha Reddy box office collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film showed slight growth on its third day. The actioner faces competition from Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.

Veera Simha ReddyVeera Simha Reddy hit theatres on January 12.
Veer Simha Reddy box office collection Day 3:
Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veer Simha Reddy’s showed growth on its third day at the box office. The film had a staggering opening, earning Rs 33.6 crore, and had a rather drastic drop on the second day after being steamrolled by Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, earning over Rs 8.60 crore.

Nevertheless, it is expected to have picked up on its third day. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned over Rs 12 crore on the third day, and witnessed a 52.93 per cent Telugu occupancy. Walter Veerayya is still expected to be going strong and defeating all competition.

Besides competition from Waltair Veerayya, Veer Simha Reddy is also up against Tamil releases like Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu. All the films cashed in on the Sankranthi festivities, in the hope to make the most of it. While Waltair Veerayya earned Rs 30 crore on the day of its release, Thunivu earned Rs 26 crore, which is Rs 50 lakh short of Varisu.

However, Veer Simha Reddy has received mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film a half-star rating and called it a movie with “no soul”. A section of his review read, “The troubling part of Veera Simha Reddy, by that token most of Balakrishna’s movies, is that it argues it’s okay to kill to solve a problem. The film demands from the audience absolute, unconditional and unquestioning loyalty. If you can’t agree to these terms, then this movie has almost nothing to offer, except the hyper-stylized violent sequences.”

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:42 IST
