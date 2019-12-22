Vedhika: Nandamuri Balakrishna doesn’t take his stardom for granted

Vedhika will be seen next in the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler (Photo: Instagram/vedhika) Vedhika will be seen next in the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler (Photo: Instagram/vedhika)

After eight years, Vedhika, who recently made her Bollywood debut with The Body, returns to the Telugu film industry with Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Ruler. Directed by KS Ravi Kumar, the movie is releasing on December 20. Earlier this week, the actor interacted with the media.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Q. It has been a long time since we have seen you in a Telugu movie.

I was busy doing films in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. So, I was completely in my world. But I am glad I am doing a Telugu movie now.

Q. How did you come on board Ruler?

I got this film after Kanchana 3. The film became a blockbuster and got a great reception in every language, including Telugu. So, I think that is what caught the attention of the makers and that’s how I was offered Ruler.

Q. What was your reaction when you got to know that Ruler is going to be a Balakrishna movie?

Balakrishna is a superstar. I think he is indeed a ruler of the industry. He is one of the actors who can be tagged as the face of Tollywood. He is legendary. I am very happy that I got the chance to work with him because he is an acting institution in himself. He is so experienced in his craft.

Q. Tell us about your character in the movie.

I have two shades to my character – traditional as well as glamorous. She is a true-blue mass character and there is nothing subtle about her. She is very dominating and a riot of a personality. So, it is a meaty role with a lot of scope to perform.

Listen to Ruler actress Vedhika’s interaction with journalists in Hyderabad.

Q. How was it working with Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Balakrishna is very particular and punctual. It is a great quality to have as an artiste. Being his co-star, I got to learn so much from him. Even after having such a legendary career, he doesn’t take his stardom or superstar tag for granted. His commitment and dedication is spectacular. He approaches every film like his first. His curiosity and child-like dedication is such an inspiration. He takes everyone under his wings. He helped me so much while working on the film. He is a large-hearted man and treats everyone on the sets equally. I have had a great journey so far but with Balakrishna, I think the experience has been the best.

Q. While Tamil and Malayalam films are known for their realistic approach, Telugu cinema is more commercial. What was your experience?

I like that difference because it gives me variation as a performer. It would become boring for me to do the same sort of films or the same sort of character.

