Varun Tej’s Ghani postponed, avoids box office clash with Bheemla Nayak

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, which was supposed to release in theatres on February 25, has been postponed, making the way clear for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak at ticket windows.

Announcing the postponement of Ghani, its makers said in a statement, “We are overwhelmed with the love you are showering on Ghani. Your encouragement motivates us to keep moving forward with faith in these tough times. As Bheemla Nayak is going to hit the cinemas on Feb 25th, we are pushing the release date of Ghani. New release date will be announced soon. We are equally excited as fans and ready to experience the power storm of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan garu on big screens.”

Owing to the hype around Bheemla Nayak, Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, which was also supposed to release on February 25, got postponed to March 4.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani features Varun Tej in the role of a boxer. The movie also stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are bankrolling the film under the banner of Renaissance Pictures.

On the work front, Varun Tej has comedy drama F3 in the pipeline.