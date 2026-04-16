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Varun Tej undergoes knee surgery after getting injured while prepping for Bhari, sister Niharika updates fans
Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela gave an update to fans that the actor had to undergo a surgery after fracturing his knee while training for his next, Bhari.
Varun Tej had to take a break from his prep for his upcoming sports drama Bhari recently, after he sustained a knee injury. The actor fractured his knee during the intense training for the film based on volleyball. Now, his sister, Niharika Konidela, updated fans about his condition on social media, revealing he has since undergone a minor surgery and is currently recovering.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a statement on his behalf, in a post. “We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” she wrote.
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“We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time,” the note further read. Niharika posted the statement without any caption. Moreover, Varun’s sister didn’t reveal when Varun would be able to resume work on Bhari.
Soon after Niharika shared the statement on social media, Varun Tej’s fans flooded the comments section with concerned messages. “Get well soon, brother, from @IamSaiDharamTej fans,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “Praying for your speedy recovery.” “Wish he will be alright and Bhari movie in theatres.. God bless,” a third comment read.
About Bhari
Varun Tej is preparing for his next film Bhari, a sports drama. The movie is currently under production, bankrolled by Niharika Konidela, under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner. Helmed by Yadhu Vamsee, the other cast members of the film have not been revealed yet. Besides Bhari, Varun will also be seen in Korean Kanakaraju. Bhari is set for a 2027 Sakranti release.
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