Varun Tej undergoes knee surgery after getting injured while prepping for Bhari, sister Niharika updates fans

Varun Tej had to take a break from his prep for his upcoming sports drama Bhari recently, after he sustained a knee injury. The actor fractured his knee during the intense training for the film based on volleyball. Now, his sister, Niharika Konidela, updated fans about his condition on social media, revealing he has since undergone a minor surgery and is currently recovering.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a statement on his behalf, in a post. “We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” she wrote.