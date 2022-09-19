Varun Tej to play a fighter pilot in his next film: ‘A perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force’

Telugu actor Varun Tej is excited about his next film, which was announced on Monday. Helmed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie will see him essaying the lead role of a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force.

Talking about the movie, the actor dubbed it as a tribute to the men in uniform. “We strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force. The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to this one,” he said.

The untitled project will also release in Hindi. And it will be bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions. The makers said this film is inspired by “true events” and it will tell the story of the “fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen”.

Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of

Indian Air Force.

Get ready to witness the battle in the skies on the big screen,

taking off soon! 🇮🇳#VT13 pic.twitter.com/QvSJL62DRf — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 19, 2022

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has co-written this film along with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar. The movie is set to go on floors by the end of this year and will arrive in cinemas in 2023.

The makers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast and crew.

Varun Tej was last seen in the sports drama Ghani. The film released earlier this year and failed to make any dent at the box office.