Varun Tej to play a boxer in his next

Tollywood actor Varun Tej’s next film went on the floors on Thursday. The untitled film is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, who earlier assisted director Sreenu Vaitla. The film is being bankrolled by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda under Renaissance Pictures banner and producer Allu Aravind is presenting the film.

We don’t have details about the plot or other members of the cast and the crew at the moment. The film announcement poster featuring a punching bag and boxing gloves suggest that the film is a sports drama. The regular shooting of the film will start in December.

If reports are anything to go by, Varun Tej even flew down to the United States and took boxing lessons in preparation for his upcoming movie. Will Varun Tej get ripped for his boxer role? Will this film get the basics of boxing sport right? Can Varun Tej pull off such physically demanding performances? All these questions will be answered as the film begins to take shape.

Varun Tej was last seen in Gaddhalakond Ganesh, which was directed by Harish Shankar. The film, which is the remake of Tamil hit Jigarthanda (2014), follows the life of Gaddhalakond Ganesh, who captures the imagination of a young filmmaker. The film received a mixed response from the critics and the audience when it released earlier this year.