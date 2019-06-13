Varun Tej survives car accident unhurt

Telugu actor Varun Tej was involved in a car crash on Wednesday night. The actor and co-passengers survived the crash unhurt. However, four persons in another vehicle, which was rear-ended by Varun’s car, have suffered minor injuries.

Advertising

According to reports, Varun was heading to Bengaluru from Hyderabad for a shoot. He was accompanied by two of his friends and his driver identified as Anil was behind the wheels. The actor’s Benz rammed into an Indica car when the latter was trying to make a left turn at Rayani Peta in Wanaparthy district.

Due to over speeding, Varun’s driver was unable to slow down the car on time and rammed into the Indica car, said reports.

Varun Tej on Wednesday night tweeted about the incident. “Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love! (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Advertising

Following the incident, Varun and his fellow passengers left the spot in another car.

Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound.

No injuries whatsoever.

Thanks for the concern and your love!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 12, 2019

The actor’s driver Anil, however, was taken into custody by police. The driver has been booked under Section 307 of IPC (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

On the work front, Varun Tej was last seen in F2 – Fun and Frustration. He has also signed a sports drama, which will be helmed by debutant Kiran Korrapati. Varun will be playing a boxer in the movie. The actor also has a period film in the pipeline.