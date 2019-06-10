Varun Tej starrer Valmiki to release on September 6

Actor Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of Harish Shankar directorial Valmiki. On Monday, the makers locked September 6 as the film’s release date.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are bankrolling Valmiki under 14 Reels Plus banner. “6th September2019, anticipate Valmiki’s modernistic writings for Telugu cinema! Valmiki on September 6th,” they announced on their Twitter handle.

Varun Tej also took to Twitter and wrote, “The date is locked for Valmiki. Valmiki on September 6th.”

Valmiki is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Tamil film Jigarthanda and it marks the first collaboration of Varun Tej and Harish Shankar. Kollywood actor Atharvaa Murali is making his Telugu debut with the film. Revealing the same, Harish Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Am honoured and proud to introduce the most talented actor of our generations Atharvaa Murali in Telugu with Valmiki. Thanks a lot for being in our project sir.”

Pooja Hegde and Mrunalini Ravi are the female leads of Valmiki. Expressing her excitement, Pooja wrote on Twitter, “Excited to play a super special character in this film and most importantly work once again with this talented team Valmiki.”