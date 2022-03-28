Varun Tej-Praveen Sattaru’s film goes on floor

A new film of Varun Tej, tentatively titled VT12, was launched in Hyderabad on Monday. Naga Babu Konidela and Padmaja also graced the event. Sharing the photos from the VT12 launch, Varun wrote on social media, “To new beginnings!! @PraveenSattaru man!.. let’s get it started.. #VT12.”

The film’s director Praveen Sattaru also wrote, “@Iamvaruntej cannot wait. Charged, excited and looking forward for this jet-packed journey to begin. Delighted to be working with @BvsnP garu @SVCCofficial, Many thanks to Shri Nagababu garu @NagaBabuOffl, Smt Padmaja garu for the blessings.”

Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Mukesh will handle the cinematography, and Mickey J Meyer will score the music for the project. The complete details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.

On the work front, Varun Tej has Ghani and F3 in the pipeline, while Praveen Sattaru is presently busy with the production of Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer The Ghost.