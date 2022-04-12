Varun Tej on Ghani’s failure: ‘The ideation didn’t translate as we thought it would’

Varun Tej‘s Ghani hit theatres on April 8. The film garnered poor reviews and failed to attract cinegoers to cinema halls. Accepting the film’s dismal performance at the box office, Varun on Tuesday said that “the ideation didn’t translate as we thought it would”.

His statement read, “I feel extremely humbled by all the love and affection you have showered upon me all these years. I thank each and everyone who was involved in the making of Ghani. You have put your heart and soul and I’m really thankful for that, especially to my Producers.”

Varun further wrote, “We worked with real passion and hard work to deliver a good film to you, and somehow the ideation didn’t translate as we thought it would.”

“Every time I work on a film, my sole purpose is to entertain you. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I learn, but I will never stop working hard,” he concluded.

Ghani, also starring Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Upendra, and Jagapathi Babu, marked the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati. It was bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby.

On the work front, Varun Tej has F3 and an untitled project with director Praveen Sattaru in the pipeline.