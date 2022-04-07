Varun Tej reveals he was anxious about Ghani’s delay due to COVID-19: ‘It is a producer’s call…’

Varun Tej, who was last seen in 2019 with Gaddalakonda Ganesh, has had to wait a while for the release of his films F3 and Ghani, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Ghani has to change its release dates several times. However, the 32-year-old was undeterred, and is eagerly waiting to know the audience’s response to his boxing drama, which will release on Friday. Prior to the release, Varun interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are the excerpts:

How did your your journey with director Kiran Korrapati began?

Kiran worked with me for my film Mister (2017), but we were not that close at that time. He was in the direction department. We share the same thought process, when we process the work related to scenes and their execution. It all started there. Later, he was my co-director for Tholiprema. When we were in London for the film’s shoot, he narrated a plotline, but later on, in the discussions, we decided to work on a story with a boxing theme.

How did you prepare for your role in Ghani?

I never thought that filming for boxing would be tough. But while shooting them, I realized that it would be a little more taxing than the routine action choreography. Story-wise, my character has two shades in the film. In the first half, Ghani aims to achieve his goal with stubbornness, without proper guidance. In the second half, he gets a guidance and support system where his body transformation begins. So, I put in the needed efforts to bring those two shades.

When I was prepping for my makeover in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, I also learned the basics of boxing for three months in the US. During the lockdown time, I practiced a lot with my trainers. And, whenever there was shooting for the film, I practised.

The film was postponed several times. What was your thought process during that period?

There was a little anxiety about holding the film for a long time because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But, we were curious to know the audiences’ response to our efforts for the movie. Moreover, releasing a film is a producer’s call. I told Ghani makers to look for a date that is most comfortable for them.

How was it working with actors like Upendra in the movie?

He is a very soft-spoken and fantastic person. The audience will be surprised with his new avatar in the film.

What is the USP of Ghani?

Ghani showcases the kind of pressures and problems a boxer or any sportsperson goes through in their journey.

What was your learning experience from the film?

I learned to be more disciplined in my personal and professional life.

Tell us about your film with Praveen Sattaru?

The shoot for Praveen Sattaru’s film will start in May, and it’s an action drama.