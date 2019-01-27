Varun Tej’s new film Valmiki launched

Actor Varun Tej, who scored a blockbuster recently with F2 – Fun and Frustration, will now be seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil super hit Jigarthanda, titled Valmiki. Directed by Harish Shankar, the Antariksham actor will be seen as the male lead of the movie.

On Sunday, the makers of the movie revealed the title. Director Harish Shankar took to Instagram and shared the title poster of Valmiki. “Here it is the title of my next film with Varun Tej as Valmiki hope you guys like it,” he captioned the image.

Varun Tej also took to Twitter to share the title poster. “Here is the title poster of my next!!! #Valmiki with @harish2you,” the actor tweeted.

Here is the title poster of my next!!!#Valmiki with @harish2you pic.twitter.com/7EyZbbgwBF — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 27, 2019

The team of Valmiki held its launch event in Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad. Directors Sukumar, VV Vinayak, producer Dil Raju, actress Niharika Konidela graced the event as chief guests.

Niharika Konidela sounded the clapboard and VV Vinayak did the honorary direction for the first shot featuring Varun Tej.

Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus banner, Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score the music of the movie and Ayananka Bose is the cinematographer. The complete details of the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

On the work front, Varun Tej is soon going to start another project under the direction of Kiran Korrapati.