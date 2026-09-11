Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi reveal son Vaayuv’s face on 1st birthday: ‘You are our world’

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have finally given fans a glimpse of their little one. On their son Vaayuv’s first birthday on September 10, the couple shared pictures featuring their baby boy and revealed his face for the first time. The special posts quickly caught the attention of fans, friends and family, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes and compliments for the toddler.

Varun marked the occasion with a message for his son, sharing pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Talking about how fatherhood transformed his life, the actor wrote, “My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life. Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Lavanya, too, celebrated the milestone with an emotional note dedicated to her son. Looking back at how becoming a mother changed her understanding of love, she wrote, “To my little love, Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love…one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me.”

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She continued, “Thank you for blessing us with your existence, for filling our home with your little laughs, your tiny hands, your cuddles, and a happiness I never knew I was missing. You have changed me in the most beautiful way. You are my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, my moon on the darkest nights and my sun on the brightest days. You are our world, Vaayuv. Happy 1st birthday my baby!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya konidela Tripathi (@itsmelavanya)

Niharika, Upasana Konidela send their wishes

The first glimpse of Vaayuv prompted an outpouring of love from members of the Konidela family and the couple’s friends from the film industry.

Varun’s sister Niharika Konidela was among the first to gush over her nephew. Reacting to the pictures, she wrote, “There he issss, the most gorgeous boy I’ve ever seen.”

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Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, also sent her wishes, commenting, “Happy happy birthday darling vaayu.” Badminton star PV Sindhu joined in, writing, “So cuteee…. Happy birthday vaayuv.”

Kajal Aggarwal also commented. “Happy first birthday Vaayuv ! ❤️Congratulations proud parents!”

PV Sindhu wrote, “So cuteee🫶🏼…. Happy birthday vaayuv”

Lakshmi Manchu commented, “Ochiiiiiiiii cuteuuuuuuuu”

Actors Ritu Varma, Anupama Parameswaran and Ruhani Sharma were among the other celebrities who showered the little boy with birthday wishes.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s relationship

Varun and Lavanya first crossed paths while working on the 2017 Telugu film Mister. Although they later shared screen space again in Antariksham 9000 KMPH in 2018, the two largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

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The couple made their engagement official in 2023 in Hyderabad and tied the knot later that year in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their son Vaayuv on September 9, 2025.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Korean Kanakaraju, while Lavanya most recently appeared in Sathi Leelavathi.