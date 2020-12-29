scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Varun Tej Konidela tests positive for coronavirus

A few days ago, Ram Charan had hosted a Christmas bash which was attended by family members, including Varun Tej Konidela.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 4:52:37 pm
varun tejVarun Tej shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Instagram/Varun Tej Konidela)

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Tuesday evening.

Varun tweeted, “Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all your love.”

The news comes after Telugu actor and Varun Tej Konidela’s relative Ram Charan shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Ram Charan shared a note on social media which read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

Earlier this month, the film family and many known celebrities had attended Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding in Udaipur.

