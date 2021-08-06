Varun Tej’s Ghani to release on Diwali, Jr NTR shares photo from RRR’s Ukraine sets

Varun Tej’s boxing drama Ghani is all geared up for a worldwide release on Diwali. Varun on Thursday announced the release date on social media along with a new poster. “Let’s light up the theatres this Diwali with #Ghani,” his caption read.

Ghani is in the last leg of its shoot, and the makers are currently canning the action part in a specially constructed set in Hyderabad.

Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady of the movie, while Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra will be seen in other important roles. Bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby, Kiran Korrapti is helming the film, and Thaman is scoring the music.

Jr NTR shares a photo from RRR sets

Director SS Rajamouli and the RRR team are shooting for a song in Ukraine. This final schedule of the movie is likely to continue for one more week.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR shared an image of him and Rajamouli from sets of the movie in Kyiv on Thursday. In one photo, Tarak and Rajamouli are seen showcasing their ID cards for a click, and another image gives a closer look at NTR’s RRR identity card.

“Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!!” NTR captioned them.

Produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson in other major characters. The film will release on October 13.