Varun Tej’s Ghani locks a new release date

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani is set to release in theatres on February 25. The 32-year-old actor took to his social media handles to announce the film’s release date with a new poster. “3 years of our blood & sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres!” Varun tweeted.

Earlier, the Ghani makers had blocked two dates – February 25 and March 4 for the movie’s release. Interestingly, Bheemla Nayak’s team also had chosen two release dates – February 25 and April 1. However, the producers of Ghani seemingly held discussions with the Bheemla Nayak team to avert the box office clash, resulting in the shift of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer to April 1. An official announcement for the same is yet to be made.

The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres!🥊🥊🥊#Ghani #GhanionFeb25 pic.twitter.com/3SZWxkac3e — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 15, 2022

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani sees Varun Tej in a boxer avatar and co-stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra. Bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby, the boxing drama has music by S Thaman, and George C Williams handled the cinematography.

On the work front, Varun Tej has F3 in the pipeline.