Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Varun Tej’s Ghani gets a release date after being postponed multiple times

The release of Varun Tej's Ghani has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai
March 2, 2022 2:53:30 pm
Varun Tej in and as Ghani.

Varun Tej-starrer Ghani is now set to arrive in theatres on April 8, the makers announced on Wednesday. The Telugu language sports-drama was earlier supposed to be released on February 25 and face off with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak.

Production banner Renaissance Pictures shared the update about the film’s new release date on their official Twitter handle.

“Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej’s #Ghani is all set to hit the screens on APRIL 8th! #GhaniFromApril8th @IamJagguBhai @nimmaupendra @SunielVShetty @saieemmanjrekar @dir_kiran @MusicThaman @george_dop @sidhu_mudda @Bobbyallu @adityamusic,” the tweet read.

Ghani is helmed by first-time director Kiran Korrapati and co-produced by Allu Bobby Company.

Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra also star in the film. The release of Ghani has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

