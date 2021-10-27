Varudu Kavalenu is not a female-centric film: Ritu Varma

Actress Ritu Varma, who was seen in Ninnila Ninnila and Tuck Jagadish this year, is back with her third outing Varudu Kavalenu. Directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya, the film also stars Naga Shaurya and Nadiya. The Sithara Entertainments production is all set to release in theatres on October 29. Ahead of the movie’s release, Ritu interacted with the media. Excerpts from the conversation:

What intrigued you to accept Varudu Kavalenu?

I was bowled over by Bhumi’s character. Lead actresses rarely get challenging roles. Bhumi is one such challenging role.

Is Varudu Kavalenu a female-centric film?

The movie is not a lady-oriented film. It is a pure love story with lots of emotions, family sentiment and humour. Naga Shaurya’s character has a lot of significance in the story.

How was it working with Naga Shaurya?

Naga Shaurya is a dedicated actor. He arrives at the shoot on time and gives his best for the film. For a love story, the lead pair should be appealing to the viewers. It will only then reach a larger audience. In that aspect, I feel our chemistry has worked quite well.

For the first time, you have grooved on a mass song in the film. Tell us about it.

I love to dance, but I wasn’t good at dancing. I had never got a chance to dance on a mass song. “Digu Digu Naga” in Varudu Kavalenu gave me that opportunity. It was the first time I grooved on a mass number. It has come out very well. The audience will enjoy it.

Tell us about your experience working with Nadiya.

Nadiya has played several powerful roles, but she never played an innocent character. Her character in Varudu Kavalenu will impress one and all. I felt happy to share screen space with Nadiya.

Is marriage on the cards?

My marriage can wait. There is a lot of time for it. It may take another two to three years. My family has left the decision with me. They won’t trouble me. However, once in a while, they bring the topic up.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film with Sharwanand. I am also doing a movie and a web series in Tamil.