Varudu Kavalenu is a youth-centric film which will impress family audience too: Naga Shaurya

Naga Shaurya plays a free-spirited entrepreneur Aakash in Varudu Kaavalenu. Ahead of the film’s release on October 29, the actor interacted with the media. Excerpts from the interaction:

Tell us about your association with director Lakshmi Sowjanya.

I met Lakshmi Sowjanya for the first time at the success party of Chalo held in February 2018. She congratulated me for the success of that movie and narrated the story of Varudu Kavalenu. It took us nearly four years to bring this film to the audience. It’s the second time I have worked with a female director after Nandini Reddy (Oh Baby). The distinct advantage of working with a female director is their patience. They don’t get agitated and are excellent managers. This quality comes naturally to them.

What is the reason behind choosing Varudu Kavalenu?

It’s natural for many men and women to be asked about their marriage plans when they are in their late 20s or turn 30. Relatives sometimes turn overly curious about these matters, and it becomes very irritating to handle such situations. It’s important to know if the girl and the boy are ready for the relationship yet. When the director narrated a story around such incidents, I immediately said yes. Not many have addressed these issues in films, and I felt it will be refreshing for the audience to watch it on the screen. Nearly 70-80% of the character Aakash is similar to my personality.

Did director Trivikram write any scenes for the movie?

We didn’t plan to reveal director Trivikram’s contribution to the film and thought of keeping it a surprise. I got to do a scene for which he had written the dialogues, and my joy knew no bounds while performing it. As he mentioned in the pre-release event, the flashback sequence is an asset to the film.

Are you confident about the film?

I had no doubts about the potential of the film while listening to the narration. I was a little skeptical during the shoot. But when I saw the rushes in the editing room, I realised that it was shaping up much better than I thought. I am very confident about its prospects.

What can the audience expect from Varudu Kavalenu?

It is a youth-centric film and has all the elements to impress the family audience too. The movie is a drama that unfolds before marriage and not after it. It understands the space that a woman needs before she enters into wedlock. It’s about a guy who’s patient enough to understand her issues and doesn’t mind waiting for her.

How was it working with Ritu Varma?

It’s the first time I have acted with Ritu Varma. We may collaborate on another film soon. She is a thorough professional.

Allu Arjun called you a self-made actor in the pre-release event.

I thank Allu Arjun for complimenting my acting skills and calling me a self-made actor. I came with no godfather into the film industry and received support from all corners. His appreciation has given me the motivation to work harder.

How do you choose scripts?

I will only take up films that crowds can watch comfortably with their families.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Lakshya is due for release in November. I’m also working on my home production. I am doing a film with Srinivas Avasarala titled Phalana Ammayi Phalana Abbayi.