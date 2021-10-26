Varudu Kavalenu is a thorough entertainer: Lakshmi Sowjanya

Lakshmi Sowjanya is all set to make her directorial debut with family entertainer Varudu Kavalenu, starring Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 29. Ahead of the movie’s release, the director interacted with the media. Excerpts from the conversation:

How did your Varudu Kavalenu journey begin?

In 2017, I narrated the storyline of Varudu Kavalenu to producer Chinna Babu. He was impressed with the central idea. We worked upon it further. But due to the first and second waves of Covid-19, the film got delayed. I am fortunate to have gotten a launch with Sithara Entertainments. I can’t ask for a better launchpad. I am thankful to all the cast and crew for believing in me and supporting me all the way. Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma have made it easy for me.

Several movies with a marriage backdrop have released in the past.

The characterizations of the lead actors are unique. They are very fresh. Heroine Bhumi (Ritu Varma) has a lot of self-respect. In the film, she does an eco-friendly business. Hero Akash (Naga Shaurya) is a soft, handsome, and mature personality. He is an architect. He falls in love with Bhumi. I believe the chemistry between the lead pair has come out quite well. The entertaining quotient of the story makes Varudu Kavalenu different from other movies.

What inspired you to make Varudu Kavalenu?

I always pick stories from my real-life experiences. I have a friend like Bhumi. I also have a friend like Akash. I imagined what happens when a girl like Bhumi and a guy like Akash fall in love.

Are you under pressure ahead of your debut movie’s release?

I am feeling a bit of pressure, but I am enjoying the whole process.

Is this film going to have any message for the youth?

The film has no specific message. The movie will appeal to both girls and guys. It is a thorough entertainer.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I penned a script for my next that revolves around the concept of identity and the Aadhar card.