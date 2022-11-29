Varisu to get a wide release in Telugu states; Dil Raju says ‘There are enough screens for films of Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna’

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming movie Varisu is in the middle of a raging controversy in the Telugu states. While the film is getting ready for a wide release in Tamil Nadu, it’s facing stiff resistance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thanks to the objections raised by Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC).

The Telugu version, titled Varasudu, will release along with the original Tamil version in cinemas worldwide in January targeting the holiday of Pongal/Sankranti. At the same time, Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy are also getting ready for Sankranti release. According to reports, the council has passed a resolution to give priority to original Telugu movies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as opposed to dubbed versions.

Varisu producer Dil Raju, however, remains unfazed by the opposition. He seems to be confident of giving a wide release to the film in the Telugu states along with the other two films.

On Open Heart With RK YouTube show, Raju suggested that unnecessary issues were being raised around the film as a way to target him. “We fixed Sankranti as the release date for Varasudu in May. Chiranjeevi garu’s film joined the race in June or July. Balakrishna garu’s film initially tried for a release in December. But, it didn’t happen so it’s coming out on Sankranti. And we have enough theatres in the Telugu states to comfortably accommodate all three movies,” Raju explained.

Critics of Dil Raju have mounted an argument against Varasudu based on a comment he made in 2019. He had favoured giving the majority of the screens to Telugu movies over Rajinikanth’s Petta. “Three or four months before the festival, we make all arrangements for new releases. Some people came with Petta at the last minute and wanted to release it. Since most theatres were already booked, I said we should give priority to Telugu movies. And that statement is now being used to target me,” he said.

Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Raju noted that for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema, a production house was releasing two of its new films on the same day. He added, “Even Mythri Movie Makers have no problem with us releasing Varasudu.”

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.