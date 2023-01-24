Varisu star Rashmika Mandanna on facing abuse online: ‘Words, phrases they use are mentally affecting’

Rashmika Mandanna could be one of the most sought after female actors in India right now. But, that doesn’t give her immunity against senseless online attacks. She has been subjected to vicious trolling on the internet from the very beginning of her career. And in recent times, the trolling has only worsened.

Rashmika suggested that at times she thinks about quitting the industry to stop abuses that are thrown at her on the internet. “People have a problem with my body. If I work out too much, I look like a man. If I don’t work out too much, I’m too fat. If I talk too much, she’s too cringe. If I don’t talk at all, oh, it’s attitude. Like people will have a problem with me breathing and not breathing as well. So what do you want me to do? Should I leave? Should I stay?,” Rashmika in an interview with film journalist Prema.

Rashmika noted that she was clueless as to what to do to shake off the target behind her back. She also suggested that these constant attacks were taking a toll on her mental health. “If you’re not giving any clarity and at the same time saying all of this, what should I do? Give me clarity. If you have a problem with me, say what problem you have. Why do you have this problem? Don’t be abusive. Some words and phrases that they use are mentally affecting some of us,” she added.

Last year, Rashmika released a statement for the first time sharing her thoughts on being the subject of trolling. “Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago,” she wrote, while sharing an open letter on her social media handles.

On the career front, Rashmika was recently seen in Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu. She played Vijay’s love interest in the movie, which has emerged as the first big hit of this year. She has also played the lead role in Netflix’s spy thriller Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra.