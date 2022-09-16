Variety predicts two Oscar nominations for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, including Best International Film

The clamor about the high chances of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR getting an Oscar nod is growing stronger by the day. Variety has published its list of potential Oscar nominees in various categories and RRR has figured in two of them.

The publication has predicted that RRR will be nominated for its song ‘Dosti’ in the Best Original Song category. Composed by M. M. Keeravani, the song celebrating the budding friendship between two lead characters and was written by lyricist Hemachandra. Dosti features in the list that also includes songs such as ‘This is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once, ‘Holy Mu Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, and Nobody Like U from Turning Red.

RRR is also predicted to get nominated for the ‘Best International Feature Film’ along with director Santiago Mitre’s Argentina 1985, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, Lukas Dhont’s Close and Ali Abbassi’s Holy Spider.

The western audience has fallen in love with Rajamouli’s RRR. The film received a lot of love after it was made available for streaming for the global audience on Netflix. The film received endorsement in the form of appreciation from several popular members of the Hollywood film fraternity. Arguably, director Anurag Kashyap was the first Indian filmmaker to openly claim RRR was India’s best chance at getting an Oscar nomination.

In the last 21 years, no Indian movie has earned a nomination at the Academy Awards. The last film to do so was Aamir Khan’s period sports drama Lagaan. Interestingly, it’s another anti-colonial movie from India that has caught the fascination of the West in the upcoming award season.

Set in 1920s India, RRR tells the tale of two rebels, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who take on the might of the British empire. The film also became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to earn more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Rajamouli has also begun his campaign for the Oscars with his presence at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. He will also participate in the upcoming edition of Beyond Film Fest, where some of his biggest blockbusters including the Baahubali series, Eega and RRR will be screened in a monthlong event.