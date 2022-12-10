Variety predicts two Golden Globe nominations for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

The Oscar campaign of RRR has been going strong. The film has been creating waves in the West and has been showered with the adulation of the audience. Amid this, Variety has now predicted the magnum opus’ nomination in two major categories at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The publication has predicted RRR’s nomination in the best picture (comedy) and non-English language feature category. The nominations for the awards will be announced on Monday. Set in 1920s India, RRR tells the tale of two rebels, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who take on the might of the British empire. The film also became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to earn more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The film’s director Rajamouli has recently won big at the New York Film Critics Circle. The film was also honoured with the best international film by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. When the film won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards, Rajamouli had expressed, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion.”

At the Academy Awards, RRR is competing to find a nomination spot in all the major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.