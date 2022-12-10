scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Variety predicts two Golden Globe nominations for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Variety has predicted that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR will score two nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.

rrrRRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Oscar campaign of RRR has been going strong. The film has been creating waves in the West and has been showered with the adulation of the audience. Amid this, Variety has now predicted the magnum opus’ nomination in two major categories at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The publication has predicted RRR’s nomination in the best picture (comedy) and non-English language feature category. The nominations for the awards will be announced on Monday. Set in 1920s India, RRR tells the tale of two rebels, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who take on the might of the British empire. The film also became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to earn more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Also read |Variety predicts Best Visual Effects Oscar nod for RRR, competition includes The Batman, Top Gun Maverick

The film’s director Rajamouli has recently won big at the New York Film Critics Circle. The film was also honoured with the best international film by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. When the film won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards, Rajamouli had expressed, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion.”

At the Academy Awards, RRR is competing to find a nomination spot in all the major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 04:52:41 pm
Next Story

Sexual abuse of children remains hidden problem, state must encourage families to report abuse: CJI

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close