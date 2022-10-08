Variety predicts top spot for RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be competing in major categories for Oscars 2023. The film’s song “Naatu Naatu” has been submitted in the Best Original Song category. And as per the international publication Variety, the song is among the top five contenders in the category.

When the makers first released “Naatu Naatu” it was promoted as the “mass anthem” and it did become an anthem after the film’s release. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the song has gained cult status and fans have tried to recreate the camaraderie between the two actors in various Instagram reels. The song has been written by lyricist Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava. The music of RRR is composed by the veteran composer M. M. Keeravaani.

Variety predicted that “Naatu Naatu” will be competing with songs by Mel Brooks, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Jazmine Sullivan and Diane Warren.

Recently, when RRR was screened at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest, fans danced in front of the screen when “Naatu Naatu” played in the movie. Several videos of the same were shared online.

The categories in which RRR has been submitted include Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX to list a few. Alia Bhatt will compete in the Best Supporting Actress category, while Ajay Devgn will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Upon its release, RRR was received well in India. It received glowing reviews from fans and critics, which also got translated into huge box office numbers. Now, it will be interesting to see if the film will be able to leave a mark on the jury of Oscars.