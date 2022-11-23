scorecardresearch
Variety predicts Best Visual Effects Oscar nod for RRR, competition includes The Batman, Top Gun Maverick

SS Rajamouli's RRR is competing in various categories at the 95th Academy Awards. The film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

RRR movieRam Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has thrown its hat in the ring for nomination in various categories at the 95th Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects among others. While the nominations will be announced in January 2023, American publication Variety has made some predictions as to which films might qualify for various categories.

As per their latest list of predictions, RRR might get a nod for Best Visual Effects. V Srinivas Mohan has been credited as the visual effects artist by the publication. Other films that are fighting for a spot in the nomination include The Batman, Top Gun Maverick, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Avatar: The Way of Water among others.

The Ram Charan-Jr NTR film recently screened at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles where the audience cheered and danced as the movie played on the big screen. The festival called it the “the best film of the past decade.”

SS Rajamouli also attended the Governors Awards in LA.

RRR won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. Rajamouli had expressed his gratitude in a speech, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion.”

RRR also released in Japan where the audience poured their love on the magnum opus.

RRR, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has earned more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office.

