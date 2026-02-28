‘With Varanasi, SS Rajamouli has gone to the next level’: KK Senthil Kumar on how Kattappa killed Baahubali scene was improvised

KK Senthil Kumar said that he might not be working on Varanasi with SS Rajamouli, but that doesn’t affect their relationship, as they are more like family to each other.

Written by: Anas Arif
7 min readMumbaiFeb 28, 2026 08:06 AM IST
RajamouliK. K. Senthil Kumar has lensed popular S. S. Rajamouli films like Eega, the Baahubali franchise, and RRR.
Make us preferred source on Google

If you take a closer look at the body of work of cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, particularly his long-standing collaboration with SS Rajamouli across films such as Magadheera, Eega, the Baahubali franchise, and RRR, a recurring visual grammar begins to emerge. There is a consistent preference for soft lighting, a choice that seamlessly complements the larger-than-life storytelling of these tentpole mass entertainers.

“Everyone has a certain way of lighting and certain likes and dislikes. Personally, I like soft light because in soft light your skin starts looking good. And when you’re doing a commercial film, people come to watch the actors, so they have to look good in whatever situation it is. That’s one of the prime requirements when you’re doing popular cinema,” he tells SCREEN in an exclusive chat.

He tells that for him, soft lighting is not simply an aesthetic indulgence, it is very much functional, purposeful, and rooted in storytelling logic. Perhaps it is this quality that makes his lighting feel invisible; you rarely find yourself questioning its source. He elaborates on the philosophy that guides his approach: “I always make sure that whichever source light I put in is location-driven, not something I’ve planned at home and went with it even if it doesn’t suit the location. The location is something that always inspires me. For example, if you’re sitting here and there’s a window there, the majority of my light should come from the window. I always make sure that if I’ve placed a light as a source, there’s some logic to it.”

Extensive Pre-Planning and Mock Shoots with Rajamouli

While spontaneity has its place, working with a filmmaker like Rajamouli involves rigorous preparation. Kumar reveals the extent of their pre-production process: “With him, we do extensive pre-planning. It’s not only about shot division, we go to the extent of even doing mock shoots for every sequence, whether it’s action, a song, or a scene. We do mock tests, we edit them, and then if we don’t like something, we figure out how best we can do it. Then we do mock tests again.” Yet, even after exhaustive planning, Kumar insists that flexibility remains crucial.

“Finally, when we’re very sure about what we’re doing, we come to the conclusion that this is what it’s going to be. But when you come to the actual location, the location plays a vital role. Costumes and actors bring in a lot of energy when they come in. So we can’t be stuck to what we had decided during the pre-shoots or mock shoots. When actors come in, we need to give them space because they can really come in and dramatically change the way things work out.”

Rajamouli The silhouette of Rana Daggubati in the famous scene was improvised on the spot.

Improvisation while shooting the Kattappa killing Baahubali scene

One striking example of this organic improvisation can be found in Baahubali: The Conclusion, specifically in the now-iconic moment when Kattappa kills Baahubali. The haunting visual of Bhallaladeva’s (Rana Daggubati) looming silhouette has since become part of popular culture. Kumar recalls how that image was born entirely on set: “When I was doing a backlit for that scene, suddenly there was a lot of wind blowing and a lot of dust in the air. When Rana  was walking in, even before he could enter the frame, I could see a huge shadow of him appearing on the screen. The smoke and dust were almost acting like a screen, and you could clearly see his silhouette. So I told Rajamouli that this was actually looking very good and that we should improvise around it. Then we started lighting it accordingly to enhance that effect.”

Another recurring visual motif in Rajamouli’s cinema is the confrontation between opposing forces, a face-off staged with mythic intensity. In Baahubali, it manifests in the clash between Prabhas and Rana Daggubati; in RRR, between Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Often, the camera captures them advancing towards each other. “I think that is one of Rajamouli’s favourite things, the idea of confrontation between two opposite forces. Even if you look at RRR, there also we did that. Here the idea was simple was that we wanted to show how strong Rana Daggubati is, and then suddenly how Prabhas comes in and overpowers him. It was about establishing those opposite yet equal forces in a powerful, visual way.”

Story continues below this ad

With Varanasi, Rajamouli has gone to the next level

In the same chat, he also reveals that he may not be working with Rajamouli on Varanasi, but that hasn’t changed their equation. “We’ve worked together for almost 20 years now. It’s like a family equation. It’s not like we’ve continuously done films together; there have been breaks in between, and I think breaks are actually a very healthy thing. But we’ve always stayed in touch. Every Sankranti, we go to the farm, stay there, celebrate the festival and all of that. So whether we do films together or not, he’s always family for us.”

Rajamouli KK Senthil Kumar praised the visualisation of Varanasi.

Speaking about the Varanasi glimpse that was launched late last year, Kumar expresses admiration for Rajamouli’s ever-evolving vision. “I thought it was a great visualisation. There’s no doubt about that, his visualisation has always been strong. He always wants to clearly tell the story to the audience, what he’s trying to convey through the film. In that sense, with this, he has taken it to the next level.”

As for Kumar’s next project, Swayambhu, another period actioner, slated to release soon, he viewed it not as an attempt to surpass past achievements, but rather a termed it as a fresh creative challenge. “For me, every film is unique in its own way, Rajamouli has his own style of telling stories. But when you come to this film, Swayambhu, it’s a completely different space. Yes, it may be set in a particular time period, but you can’t group all period films into one box. Just like present-day films, there are so many of them, and each one is unique in its own way. For me, the biggest challenge is never about outdoing myself. It’s about presenting the director’s vision in the best possible way.”

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express, where he specializes in the intersection of Indian pop culture, auteur-driven cinema, and industrial ethics. His writing is defined by a deep-seated commitment to documenting the evolving landscape of Indian entertainment through the lens of critical theory and narrative authorship. Experience & Career As a core member of The Indian Express entertainment vertical, Anas has cultivated a unique beat that prioritizes the "craft behind the celebrity." He has interviewed a vast spectrum of industry veterans, from blockbuster directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sujoy Ghosh, Maneesh Sharma to experimental filmmakers and screenwriters like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, Rajat Kapoor amongst several others. His career is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, where he frequently tackles the ethical implications of mainstream cinema and the socio-political subtext within popular media. He is also the host of the YouTube series Cult Comebacks, where he talks to filmmakers about movies that may not have succeeded initially but have, over time, gained a cult following. The show aims to explore films as works of art, rather than merely commercial ventures designed to earn box office revenue. Expertise & Focus Areas Anas's expertise lies in his ability to deconstruct cinematic works beyond surface-level reviews. His focus areas include: Auteur Studies: Detailed retrospectives and analyses of filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan, often exploring their central philosophies and creative evolutions. Cinematic Deconstruction: Examining technical and narrative choices, such as the use of aspect ratios in independent films (Sabar Bonda) or the structural rhythm of iconic soundtracks (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). Industrial & Social Ethics: Fearless critique of commercial blockbusters, particularly regarding the promotion of bigoted visions or the marginalization of communities in mainstream scripts. Exclusive Long-form Interviews: Conducting high-level dialogues with actors and creators to uncover archival anecdotes and future-looking industry insights. Authoritativeness & Trust Anas Arif has established himself as a trusted voice by consistently moving away from standard PR-driven journalism. Whether he is interrogating the "mythology of Shah Rukh Khan" in modern sequels or providing a space for independent filmmakers to discuss the "arithmetic of karma," his work is rooted in objectivity and extensive research. Readers look to Anas for an educated viewpoint that treats entertainment not just as a commodity, but as a critical reflection of the country's collective conscience. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments