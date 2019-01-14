Varalaxmi Sarathkumar all set for Tollywood debut 

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Monday said that she was “super excited” about her next film, which will mark her foray into the Telugu film industry. She is the latest addition to the cast of Tenali Ramakrishna BABL, which has Sundeep Kishan and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles.

“Super excited to be doing my first #Telugu movie with @sundeepkishan and @ihansika directed by #Nageshwarreddy …. it’s gonna be super fun..!!! Can’t wait..!!! #TenaliRamaKrishnaBaBl (sic),” tweeted Varalaxmi, adding composer Shekhar Chandra will score the music, while Sam K Naidu will crank the camera.

“Welcome on board yo…looking forward to filming with you. We are going to have a blast :) (sic),” tweeted Sundeep, welcoming his new co-star.

Billed as a complete comedy entertainer, the project was announced last year. G Nageswara Reddy will wield the megaphone for the film, which is written by Rajasimha. Nivas and Bhavani Prasad have penned additional dialogues for the film.

“The regular shooting will start in February and will be completed in 2 or 3 schedules lasting not more than 70 days. The makers are planning to release the film this summer,” said a source, adding “Varalaxmi will be seen in a crucial role in the film.”

Tenali Ramakrishna BABL also stars Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and Prudhvi Raj.

Sundeep Kishan, meanwhile, has signed a film with director Santosh Jagarlapudi of Subramanyapuram. The untitled film is said to be a sports drama, which will be bankrolled by producer Srinivas Boggaram.