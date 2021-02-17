Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her choice of films: ‘I don’t enjoy playing stereotypical characters’

Basking in the success of Krack, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to be seen in Allari Naresh-starrer Naandhi next. Directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala, the movie is slated for a worldwide release on February 19.

In an interaction, the Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL actor spoke about her upcoming release and her choice of roles of late. Here are the edited excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us about your character in Naandhi?

I play a lawyer Aadhya in the film. My role as Jayamma (Krack) placed me as a loving person with a mass touch. But, Naandhi is a change for me. The film’s narration unfolds from the perspective of my character, who strives to help the public.

Did the character pose any challenges to you?

The film was a difficult one. I had a hard time learning and pronouncing the legal words in Telugu. I usually finish my dubbing for Tamil movies in a day but Naandhi took three-and-a-half days. My USP is my voice, so I strongly felt that I should dub for myself.

You have essayed many negative characters, aren’t you bored of them?

I don’t like to play stereotypical characters. For me, acting is a passion and a job which I love doing. In Tamil films, I have done the female lead roles, negative roles, and special characters. As an actor, I should be able to do anything. So, I like to mix up things. I am a big fan of Vijay Sethupathi who is known for his versatile characters and want to do something similar as far as women’s roles are concerned.



What can audience expect from Naandhi?

Naandhi is not a serious film as it has got all the commercial elements, like any other Telugu movie. The film is based on true events, and will throw up hard-hitting facts. The film offers good content and will also entertain the audience.

Which other films are you doing?

I have finalized two new scripts. I am also going to start a new film with Sundeep Kishan soon.