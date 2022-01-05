scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins NBK107, director Gopichand Malineni welcomes ‘the powerful performer’

NBK107 marks Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's first collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
January 5, 2022 2:04:57 pm
Varalaxmi SarathkumarVaralaxmi Sarathkumar earlier had collaborated with director Gopichand Malineni for Krack movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next, which is tentatively titled NBK107. Director Gopichand Malineni took to his social media accounts and welcomed her on board.

He wrote, “Welcoming our ‘Jayamma’ the Powerful Performer, @varusarath5 on board to #NBK107. Another Role that you’ll all remember with her!”

Replying to Malineni’s tweet, Varalaxmi wrote, “Supperrrrr excited..!!!! Just can’t wait..!!!”

NBK107 is Varalaxmi’s second collaboration with director Malineni after Krack, and her first project with Balakrishna. In Krack, she played a character with gray shades, named Jayamma earned her critical acclaim.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the other hand, marking his Tollywood debut, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay also joined the cast of the movie as the antagonist.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the action entertainer co-stars Shruti Haasan while Thaman will score the music. Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography for this project, and noted stunt duo Ram-Laxman will supervise the action choreography.

The shooting of NBK107 will begin this month.

