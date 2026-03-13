Manchu Manoj calls out YouTuber for ‘senseless’ personal attack over Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s husband: ‘A narrow mind’

What was meant to be a celebration of a filmmaker’s debut quickly turned into a controversy after a YouTuber’s off-topic question about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s husband sparked backlash online, with actor Manchu Manoj among the first to publicly call it out.

The incident took place at a success event for S Saraswati, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s directorial debut. During the event, Naveen, known online as Poola Chokka Naveen, directed a question at Varalaxmi that had nothing to do with the film. He asked her about her husband, framing it around the idea that someone with a muscular build lacks emotional depth, and questioned, “They say somebody who has a body doesn’t have heart. But you got engaged and married your husband who has built muscles, what qualities do you see that you like in your husband?”