Manchu Manoj calls out YouTuber for ‘senseless’ personal attack over Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s husband: ‘A narrow mind’
At the success event for S Saraswati, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's directorial debut, a youtuber's question about her husband's physique took an uncomfortable turn. Actor Manchu Manoj was among the first to respond publicly, calling out the question
What was meant to be a celebration of a filmmaker’s debut quickly turned into a controversy after a YouTuber’s off-topic question about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s husband sparked backlash online, with actor Manchu Manoj among the first to publicly call it out.
The incident took place at a success event for S Saraswati, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s directorial debut. During the event, Naveen, known online as Poola Chokka Naveen, directed a question at Varalaxmi that had nothing to do with the film. He asked her about her husband, framing it around the idea that someone with a muscular build lacks emotional depth, and questioned, “They say somebody who has a body doesn’t have heart. But you got engaged and married your husband who has built muscles, what qualities do you see that you like in your husband?”
Varalaxmi did not let it slide. She pushed back on the premise immediately, asking why a muscular body would mean someone lacks a heart, and used Prabhas as an example to challenge the logic of the statement. “Whoever made this statement must be dead by now,” she said, making clear she found the question neither thoughtful nor appropriate for the occasion.
The question drew criticism online, with some viewers saying it was inappropriate for the event. Critics said the question relied on stereotypes about physical appearance and personality.
Manchu Manoj was among the first industry voices to respond publicly, commenting on it on X, “Is this the new trend now? The louder the desperation for attention, the cheaper the line. Funny how people who possess neither a big body nor a big heart suddenly become experts in throwing senseless questions that only degrade the dignity and standards of an entire industry. Brother, body size can change with time. Discipline can build it, life can reshape it. But a narrow mind like this usually comes with a lifetime warranty. Sadly, that is the one thing that rarely changes. Especially with women. That kind of question doesn’t deserve a platform. And neither does the person asking it.” Naveen has not publicly responded to the criticism at the time of publication.
The response from Manchu Manoj resonated with many, with several users in the comments backing his stance. The incident has reignited a broader conversation about the kind of access media personalities are given at film events, and whether enough accountability exists when that access is misused.
