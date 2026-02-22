Varalakshmi Sarathkumar steps behind the camera with Saraswathi; Nani launches trailer

Telugu actor Nani launched the trailer of Saraswathi, marking actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar's debut as a director.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
2 min read Feb 22, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Varalakshmi SarathkumarA still from the Saraswathi trailer, where Varalakshmi Sarathkumar plays a mother whose daughter vanishes after being dropped at school.
Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. With Saraswathi, she is stepping behind the camera for the first time. The trailer of the movie was unveiled on Saturday by Telugu actor Nani, who has been a vocal supporter of the project.

“Some journeys are special because of the people behind them. Super proud to launch the trailer of Saraswathi, directed by a dear friend. I’ve seen the hard work she’s poured into this, and it truly deserves all your love,” Nani wrote on X while sharing the trailer.

Saraswathi follows a mother whose daughter goes missing after being dropped at school. When she returns to pick her up, she is told the girl is not there. A second story runs alongside this: Priyamani and Kishore play another couple in the same situation, searching the school grounds after being told all students had left. The two tracks gradually come together, pulling in lawyers, a policeman, and a courtroom battle.

The trailer closes with Varalakshmi’s character picking up a gun. The final line sums up the film’s premise: Not every woman stays a Saraswathi, but when pushed far enough, she becomes Kali.

Saraswathi is produced by Varalakshmi and her sister Pooja Sarathkumar under their banner Dosa Diaries. Their mother Radhikaa Sarathkumar is also part of the cast. The rest of the ensemble includes Prakash Raj and Srikanth Iyengar as lawyers, Murali Sharma as a cop, and Naveen Chandra. The release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.

