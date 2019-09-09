Valmiki trailer: Can this Telugu remake do justice to Jigarthanda?

Varun Tej on Monday released the trailer of his upcoming film Valmiki. The film is the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Jigarthanda (2014). Written and directed by ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the film within a film was about a young filmmaker putting his life at risk to make the kind of gangster film he wants to make.

Even as Jigarthanda revolved around a Madurai-based gangster “Assault” Sethu (Bobby Simha), it was also about the journey of director Karthik Subramani (Siddharth), who goes to hell and back, to achieve his goal.

Director Harish Shankar, however, seems to have changed the very nature of Karthik Subbaraj’s script, while remaking it in Telugu. Going by the trailer, the film seems like a one-dimensional narrative. While you watch the trailer of Jigarthanda, you meet different characters, get a glimpse of their personalities, problems and the things that are at stake. Above all, you know that the film has a tale to tell. But, Valmiki trailer has no space to accommodate other characters as it is obsessed with glamour and sinister laughter of Gaddhala Konda Ganesh (Varun Tej).

Harish Shankar seems to have mainly made this film to play up all the good features of Varun Tej. Telling a good story might have taken a back seat here. We see Varun indulging in punchlines and violence, while other characters get little to no importance in the trailer. Has the director done justice to an exceptional meta-gangster movie with the Telugu remake? Or has he shredded all the nuances of the film in favour of a simplified formulaic narrative? The questions will be answered when Valmiki will open in cinemas on September 20.

The director could have opted for a more subtle title, instead of this in your face name. As if that is not enough, at the end of the trailer, a key character explains the reason behind naming this film Valmiki. The director, next time, should leave something for the imagination of the audience.

Besides Varun, Valmiki also stars Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde and Mrinalini Ravi among others.