Valimai, Son of India, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam announce release dates

As India seems to be opening up again after a surge in Covid-19 infections, the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to secure a suitable theatrical release date for their movies. The makers of Valimai, Son of India, and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam have already announced their new release dates.

Boney Kapoor confirms Valimai release date

Producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday officially confirmed February 24 as Valimai release date. He took to his social media handles to reveal the release date for the Ajith Kumar starrer.

Sharing a photo of Ajith, he wrote, “Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide.”

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also features Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh.

Valimai has cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and it will have a simultaneous theatrical release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Mohan Babu’s Son of India locks a release date

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu’s patriotic drama, Son of India, is set to release on February 18 in theatres. The 69-year-old star on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to reveal the film’s release date with a new poster.

He wrote, “Patriotism in his blood #SonofIndia. Grand Release in Theaters on 18th February.”

Bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, the movie has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Diamond Ratnababu is the director of the project.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam to release in March

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has announced the release date of his next Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) with a teaser. The movie will release on March 4th in theatres. On his social media handles, he wrote, “Teaser is out now. Do watch it. Here’s #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam Teaser. MARCH 4th – IN THEATERS.”

Directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, the film co-stars Rukshar Dhillon. Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara are the producers for this movie.