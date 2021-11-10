Valimai actor Kartikeya Gummakonda: Ajith Kumar has a positive vibe, no starry airs

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, last seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, has an espionage drama Raja Vikramarka in the works. Directed by debutant Sri Saripally, the film co-stars Tanya Ravichandran, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Pasupathy, Harsha Vardhan, and Sudhakar Komakula. Ahead of the film’s release, the 29-year-old actor talks about the movie, love life, and Valimai. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Raja Vikramarka?

I have never done this kind of character with the focus on comic timings before. I am playing the role of a stylish NIA agent in the movie. It has a classic appeal.

Is this film inspired from any espionage thrillers?

The movie is an honest attempt at storytelling. It engages the audience, with comedy and action.

What excited you in Raja Vikramarka’s story?

It is an action film with emphasis on comedy. I have confidence in the director’s vision. It is also a movie that requires a unique narrative style and director Sri Saripalli dealt with the project with clarity.

How was it working with Ajith Kumar in Valimai?

I was very anxious on the first day of my shoot on Valimai sets. I was nervous because of my language constraints and the star value that Ajith Kumar has. But, with the first interaction itself, he gave a positive vibe and made me comfortable. He will make everyone on the sets feel important and comfortable. It helped me a lot in giving my best on the screen.

In Raja Vikramarka, you have done both comedy and action. What was easier for you?

Earlier, I have done action sequences in my movies. So, I was confident about that but I wanted to see if I can connect with comedy.

What is your take on your recent flop movies?

I am determined not to repeat the same mistakes that I have done in my previous movies. However, mistakes may continue to occur with each new film of mine. I accept my failures. They helped me to become a better actor.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I am doing films for UV Creations and Sridevi Movies. I also have a project with a new director.

You have proposed to your fiancee Lohita at the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka!

Although we have been in a relationship for a long time, I haven’t proposed to her properly. So, I thought to give her a life-long memory and a surprise before our marriage.