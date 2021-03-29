Vakeel Saab trailer: Pawan Kalyan leads the fight in justice for women

Producer Boney Kapoor on Monday released the much-awaited trailer of Vakeel Saab, which stars Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. “Ultimately Justice will win when you’ve the right person on your side (sic),” tweeted Bollywood’s hit producer, while sharing the trailer.

The trailer finally brings three key female characters to the spotlight. Until now, the entire marketing campaign for this film primarily focused on the male lead, Pawan Kalyan. So much so that it led to speculations that the filmmakers may have changed the very DNA of the film, which was originally envisioned as a female-centric narration about the subject of consent. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s hit Hindi film, Pink.

Judging from the trailer, it seems, apart from adding a few heroic moments to meet the approval of the fans of Pawan Kalyan, director Venu Sriram’s remake has remained loyal to the subject of the original film. We are introduced to three middle-class women, who get entangled in a vicious circle, as everyone in the society makes them feel guilty about the dress they wear, the food they eat, the way they smile and the time they come back home. The film also challenges the perception that a girl’s true character is tied to her chastity. Prakash Raj steps into the shoes of a bad lawyer, who comes to the defense of boys, who try to force themselves on three girls. And the lawyer seems to colour the people’s perception by asking one of the accused girls, “Are you a virgin?”

Pawan Kalyan plays the good lawyer, who fights for the rights of systematically victimized three women. “Are you a virgin?”, he asks one of the men, who made a court case against the women. And when the opposition lawyer objects to it, it highlights the hypocrisy of this question.

Vakeel Saab, which marks Pawan’s return from a two-year sabbatical after Agnyaathavaasi (2018), will also star Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in pivotal roles. The film is due in cinemas on April 9.

Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalan has the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Saagar K Chandra’s next and Krish’s period drama in his kitty.