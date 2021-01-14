Vakeel Saab teaser: Pawan Kalyan is the judge and jury

The teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Vakeel Saab was released on Thursday, coinciding with the celebration of Sankranti. The film is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink, which dealt with the subject of consent.

In 2019, Ajith stepped into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes in the Tamil remake titled Nerkonda Paarvai. In Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Bachchan. And it seems director Sriram Venu has added a little twist to Pawan’s characterisation. While the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith were emotionally vulnerable and tormented souls (of course, the reasons behind their miseries were different), Pawan Kalyan shows no such signs of vulnerability. He is not weighed down by the past. He seems light on his feet and sharp as a tack.

While the makers of Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai played up the three female characters, who are the beating heart of the courtroom drama, in the posters and teasers, Sriram Venu and producer Dil Raju firmly have kept the spotlight on Pawan Kalyan so far. It is fair to assume that Vakeel Saab is more a conventional story about a righteous man saving three damsels in distress.

Vakeel Saab will mark Pawan Kalyan’s return from a two-year sabbatical. After the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi (2018), the star took a break from show business and focused on his political aspirations. The film is currently in the post-production stage, and a release date announcement is expected soon.