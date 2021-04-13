Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju tests positive for coronavirus, placed under home quarantine

Tollywood’s top producer Dil Raju has gone into home quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The last couple of weeks, he was quite busy with outdoor promotions for his latest production venture, Vakeel Saab. He was seen actively addressing press conferences and fan events. There were even pictures of him enjoying Vakeel Saab along with fans in a packed theatre without a mask.

Since the release of Vakeel Saab, Dil Raju was flooded with best wishes from the who’s who of the Telugu film industry. Just a few days ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi invited Raju and director Venu Sriram to personally congratulate him for the movie, which stars Chiranjeevi’s younger brother Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

Dil Raju had revealed that Vakeel Saab fulfilled his long time dream of collaborating with Pawan Kalyan. “No surprise appearances. CoVID is the new normal. We have to move on in our lives taking precautions. Nobody can stop our audiences, they will come to theatres. I have no info about 50% occupancy limits but don’t think our film will be affected (sic),” he had said earlier, according to AndhraBoxOffice.com.

Pawan Kalyan is also under home quarantine after many members of his staff tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, Dil Raju released a video addressing a rumour around Vakeel Saab. However, he refrained from discussing his Covid-19 diagnosis. “A very happy Ugadi to everyone. And thanks to everyone for making Vakeel Saab such a big success. There is a rumour about the film’s release on an OTT platform. Any big star film in Telugu will only come out on OTT after 50 days from its initial theatre release. So will Vakeel Saab. The experience of watching this film in theatres cannot be matched by watching it on the phone or television. My only request is, please try to watch this film in theatres. And wear a mask all the time and take all necessary precautions,” he said.

Vakeel Saab released on April 9 to packed houses and it is keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office in Telugu states. The film has reportedly grossed Rs 100 crore in its worldwide theatrical collection since its release.

Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. And it is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor.