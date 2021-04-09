Vakeel Saab Movie Release Live Updates: Pawan Kalyan film gets a blockbuster reception from fans

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu remake of Pink is all set to release in theatres on Friday and it is nothing less than a festival for Pawan Kalyan fans. The star will be seen playing the eponymous ‘vakeel saab’ in the film in the Pink remake. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.
Vakel Saab will see Pawan Kalyan step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film has been adapted to accommodate Pawan Kalyan’s stardom and age. He will play a lawyer with a painful past, with Shruti in a cameo as his wife. Nivetha, Anjali and Ananya play the girls who are accused of attempted murder and have to prove their innocence in court.
Talking about playing the role essayed by Bachchan, Kalyan had said at an event, “The way you have respect and love for me, I have been a crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan since my childhood. I used to fight for him like you fight for me. I used to fight my own brother growing up. So, to be able to fill his shoes in Telugu remake, I never even thought of that.”
The film is releasing theatrically even as theatres are facing the heat in most parts of India as Covid-19 numbers climb up. The film is expected to do good business as its morning shows are already a sellout.
Actor-director Rahul Ravindran shared via Twitter that Vakeel Saab's 'almost every show is sold out'.
Director Bobby tweeted, "He is Back on screen almost after 3 years Wishing our dearest Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu, director #SriramVenu garu, Producer #DilRaju garu, @MusicThaman darling and entire team of #VakeelSaab all the very best for the earth shattering release. @SVC_official."
Alia Bhatt shared on social media, "Releasing our #GangubaiKathiawadi teaser in Telugu on the big screen with #VakeelSaab."
Vamsi Kaka posted on Twitter, "Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's #VakeelSaab is a Blockbuster!!!! Extraordinary word-of-mouth from the early shows across the globe. #VakeelSaabManiaAllOver."
Sharing an old photo with Vakeel Saab actor and brother Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :)."
Prakash Raj took to Twitter to share, "#VakeelSaab it’s always a high ..to team up with power house @PawanKalyan don’t miss it .from tomorrow."