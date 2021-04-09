Vakeel Saab Movie Release Live Updates: Pawan Kalyan film gets a blockbuster reception from fans

Vakeel Saab release: This remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. (Photo: Prakash Raj/Twitter)

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu remake of Pink is all set to release in theatres on Friday and it is nothing less than a festival for Pawan Kalyan fans. The star will be seen playing the eponymous ‘vakeel saab’ in the film in the Pink remake. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

Vakel Saab will see Pawan Kalyan step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film has been adapted to accommodate Pawan Kalyan’s stardom and age. He will play a lawyer with a painful past, with Shruti in a cameo as his wife. Nivetha, Anjali and Ananya play the girls who are accused of attempted murder and have to prove their innocence in court.

Talking about playing the role essayed by Bachchan, Kalyan had said at an event, “The way you have respect and love for me, I have been a crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan since my childhood. I used to fight for him like you fight for me. I used to fight my own brother growing up. So, to be able to fill his shoes in Telugu remake, I never even thought of that.”

The film is releasing theatrically even as theatres are facing the heat in most parts of India as Covid-19 numbers climb up. The film is expected to do good business as its morning shows are already a sellout.