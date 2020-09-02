Vakeel Saab motion poster: Pawan Kalyan looks sharp as a lawyer

Vakeel Saab is the remake of 2016 Hindi movie Pink.

The motion poster of Pawan Kalyan’s courtroom drama Vakeel Saab is out. The film is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed 2016 Hindi movie Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee. In Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into the shoes of Senior Bachchan.

Vakeel Saab marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan to the movies after a two-year gap. Apart from Pawan, Vakeel Saab also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj in significant parts.

The Venu Sriram directorial is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Vakeel Saab was earlier supposed to release this May. However, the movie’s release was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

