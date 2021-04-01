Vakeel Saab director Sriram Venu reveals how Pawan Kalyan film is different from Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink

Actor Pawan Kalyan is returning to the box office with Sriram Venu’s directorial Vakeel Saab after a hiatus of three years. The film is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Pink and is due in cinema halls on April 9. Produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, the movie also features Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in the leading roles.

Ahead of the film’s release, director Sriram Venu interacted with the media and revealed his journey with Vakeel Saab. Excerpts from the conversation.

The trailer of Vakeel Saab has been receiving a good response from the audience.

I am happy about that. Releasing the trailer among the audience in theatres created a feel of releasing the movie itself.

Are you feeling any pressure ahead of the film’s release?

Not at all (smiles). Honestly, I am feeling happy. When you direct a star whom you admire the most, it is a happy moment for sure. Box office consequences aside, I take it that way.

Remaking a film like Pink with superstar Pawan Kalyan is a tough task. How did you deal with that?

It is a film that needs to be told with responsibility. At the same time, it should cater to different streams of audiences, who value the image of Pawan Kalyan in different ways. So, both the perceptions got blended with the writing part.



What changes have been made in Vakeel Saab compared to the original version?

It is a film about women empowerment and is a courtroom drama. We stuck to those points. Since we have a star like Pawan Kalyan on board, we made changes in the screenplay that suits his stardom and enables the film a wider reach.

Vakeel Saab is your third film with the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It’s a known fact that my first film Oh My Friend didn’t do well at the box office. After almost a gap of seven years, I did MCA – Middle Class Abbayi. Both these films are different from each other in terms of concepts and packaging. I think they helped me in dealing with a project like Vakeel Saab.



However, this journey didn’t happen just in one day. Starting from my first film Oh My Friend to Vakeel Saab, it involved 10 years of journey. But I have confidence in myself and love for cinema to lead a life here. And, working with Pawan Kalyan is a dream that came to reality for me.

From a creative perspective, how challenging it was to direct a remake?

Honestly, I did not grow up listening to the words like pressure and challenge. I was given a job to direct the movie, and I did my work with the needed changes. The fact is that I didn’t even have the time to realise where it’s a pressure or challenge. It is maybe because of my awareness about Pawan Kalyan’s image and stardom.