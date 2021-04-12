Vakeel Saab box office: Pawan Kalyan’s movie sets new collection records

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan has brought cheers back to the box office business this festival season. The film opened to packed houses in Telugu states last Friday. And the filmmakers have already called it “the biggest blockbuster” of the year yet. And they may be right, given that Vakeel Saab seems to be setting new collection records during a pandemic.

According to the industry buzz, the film may have already collected more than Rs 100 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, even as the filmmakers are yet to officially announce the collection figures.

According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, Vakeel Saab raked in about Rs 90 crore over the weekend. Not just domestically, the film also is doing well in overseas markets. Several reports suggest that the film has made more than Rs 5 crore collection in the United States.

An Equally Good Sunday for #VakeelSaab. The film is “Estimated” to have grossed around ₹90 Cr WW!. Approximately 60% Recovered in 3 Days itself!. Actuals in the evening!. pic.twitter.com/tKHJIWrO5i — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 12, 2021

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The film marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to the big screen after a gap of over two years. He was last seen in director Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi. The film was released in 2018 amid a lot of expectations but eventually tanked at the box office.

Helmed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by producer Dil Raju and Bollywood’s hit producer Boney Kapoor.

Not just fans, Vakeel Saab has received positive reactions from the critics. And the big names of the industry are also giving glowing reviews to the movie on social media. Pawan is being praised for taking up a film with a strong message that challenges patriarchal views of a woman’s right to explore her sexuality and refuse intimacy. Besides Pawan, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan.