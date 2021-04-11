scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Vakeel Saab box office: Pawan Kalyan’s film continues to dominate

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is not only winning hearts at the box office in India, but it is also doing a good business in the international market.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 3:09:00 pm
pawan kalyan on vakeel saabPawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab released on April 9.

Pawan Kalyan’s return to the silver screen after three years with Vakeel Saab is being celebrated by his fans. The film, which released on April 9, has managed to win hearts not only in India but also internationally. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared box office collections of Vakeel Saab in USA, Australia and New Zealand. He stated that irrespective of the coronavirus-led pandemic, the film is setting the box office on fire.

“Despite #Covid19 pandemic… #Telugu film #VakeelSaab – starring #PawanKalyan – starts on a strong note in #USA…Thu premieres + Fri: $ 452,815 [₹ 3.38 cr]. Few screens yet to report. And as you read this, #VakeelSaab cruises past half-million mark [Sat trends],” he tweeted mentioning that the figures have been taken from Comscore.

In another tweet, he mentioned the film’s business in Australia and New Zealand.

On Saturday, Mahesh Babu was all praise for Vakeel Saab. “@PawanKalyan in top form… Delivers a power-packed performance in #VakeelSaab! What a comeback. @prakashraaj is absolutely brilliant. Heart-touching performances by the girls @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla! @MusicThaman score is top notch! Congratulations to the entire team!” he shared via Twitter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Mahesh’s tweet came after Ram Charan’s post in which he called Vakeel Saab “yet another landmark film.”

Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of 2016 release Pink, has been directed by Venu Sriram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

jasmin bhasin, aly goni, sara ali khan, shraddha kapoor photos
Jasmin-Aly’s Dubai vacation to Sara Ali Khan’s ‘frozen’ feels in Kashmir: 17 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x