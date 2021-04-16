Vakeel Saab actor Prakash Raj: Pawan Kalyan is a phenomenon

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is minting moolah at the box office. Apart from marking Pawan’s return to cinema after three years, the film also marked the fifth collaboration between the actor and Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj recently visited Hyderabad to promote Vakeel Saab. At an event, he lauded Vakeel Saab’s team for coming up with a concept that is needed for today’s times. The actor also heaped praise on Pawan Kalyan and revealed interesting tidbits about the Hari Hara Veeramallu actor.

He said, “The old Kalyan was very shy. He used to speak less. When we see the difference between the old Pawan and today’s Pawan, it is total metamorphosis. Now, Pawan is a bold person. He is always thinking. It is a big journey for him as a powerhouse and a person. The love he has for the country, public and society has led to him becoming a phenomenon. He is not just an actor anymore. There has been so much change in him as he has been keeping in touch with the public through his Janasena Party. Now, he is something else.”

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab featured Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj as lawyers. The Dil Raju production also starred Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Shruti Haasan.

On the work front, Prakash Raj has Adivi Sesh’s Major and KGF: Chapter 2 in his kitty.