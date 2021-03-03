Vakeel Saab​ song Sathyameva Jayathe: A tribute to Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life image

The second song Sathyameva Jayathe from the upcoming Telugu movie Vakeel Saab was released on Wednesday. The song, which is written by Ramjogayya Sastry, pays homage to the larger-than-life image of Pawan Kalyan.

The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Prudhvi Chandhra and Thaman S, who has also composed it. The song talks about the valour of Vakeel Saab, who is also generous when it comes to helping people. The song blurs the lines between Pawan Kalyan’s character in the movie and his real-life persona as a politician.

Vakeel Saab​ is the remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, which came out in 2016. Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith in the lead. While the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith were emotionally vulnerable and tormented souls, director Sriram Venu has seemed to have dressed up Pawan’s character in armour without a vulnerable spot.

While the makers of Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai played up the three female characters, who are the beating heart of the courtroom drama, in the posters and teasers, Sriram Venu and producer Dil Raju firmly have kept the spotlight on Pawan Kalyan so far. It is fair to assume that Vakeel Saab is more a conventional story about a righteous man saving three damsels in distress.

Vakeel Saab also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in pivotal roles. And it is due in cinemas on April 9.