Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga teaser: Vaisshnav Tej promises a romantic comedy with a twist

June 27, 2022 2:02:18 pm
A teaser of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga was released on Monday. The official handle of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, which is bankrolling the movie, posted on Twitter, “It’s time to celebrate and Fall in Love. Here’s presenting you, #RangaRangaVaibhavanga teaser.”
In Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, Panja Vaisshnav Tej of Uppena fame and Ketika Sharma play a couple who are madly in love but their egos get in the way. The film’s teaser gives us a sneak peek of the funny cat and mouse tactics of the protagonists without divulging much about story. Judging by the teaser, the movie seems to be a romantic comedy with a twist.
Directed by Gireeshaaya, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga also stars Naveen Chandra, Ali and Subbaraju.
On the work front, Vaisshnav Tej has PVT04 in the pipeline.
